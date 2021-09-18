Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

