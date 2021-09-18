Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €18.00 ($21.18) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of SZU opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.83. Südzucker has a one year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a one year high of €17.34 ($20.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

