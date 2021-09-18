Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.99. 7,984,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,187. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

