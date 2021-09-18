Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 850,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,101. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.