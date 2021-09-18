Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

SLB traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,377,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,026. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

