Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.94

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.94 and last traded at C$21.79, with a volume of 773071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.