Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.56.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.