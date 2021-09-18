SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 52.5% in August

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 97,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,312. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

