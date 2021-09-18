Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 2,475 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $109,048.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,584,838 shares in the company, valued at $69,827,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48.

RUN opened at $44.91 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

