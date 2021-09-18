Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Short Interest Update

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Surge Components stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Surge Components has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

