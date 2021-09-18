SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.23 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $12.63 or 0.00026498 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00133198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,839,060 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

