Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.72. 1,822,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

