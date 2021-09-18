Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $16.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

