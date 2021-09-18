Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 3,614,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

