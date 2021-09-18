Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 36,153 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 112.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 914,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.46. 2,384,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,581. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

