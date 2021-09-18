Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,504. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $246.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.