Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 17,207 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $28,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.70. 825,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

