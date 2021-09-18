Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. 13,833,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.48. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

