Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 74.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,866,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,371,652. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

