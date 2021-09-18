Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Zynga makes up about 0.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,048,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,489. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

