SVB Leerink Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $10.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $522.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,125,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

