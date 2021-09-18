Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,900 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of O-I Glass worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.53 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

