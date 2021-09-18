Swiss National Bank Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.