Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $115.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.