Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

