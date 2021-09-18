Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of LendingTree worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in LendingTree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LendingTree by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $155.58 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.48 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

