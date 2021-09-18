Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €117.93 ($138.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SY1 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €4.35 ($5.12) during trading on Monday, hitting €116.35 ($136.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,566 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €122.45 and its 200 day moving average is €113.01.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

