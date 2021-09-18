Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

