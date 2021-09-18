Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) vs. Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Head to Head Review

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Paylocity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.69 billion 13.47 $664.35 million $4.27 76.24 Paylocity $635.63 million 23.66 $70.82 million $1.36 202.54

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Synopsys and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 2 10 0 2.69 Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $331.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $220.82, suggesting a potential downside of 19.83%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Paylocity.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.48% 15.03% 9.17% Paylocity 11.14% 16.19% 2.81%

Summary

Synopsys beats Paylocity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

