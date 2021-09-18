Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

