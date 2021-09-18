Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $21,492,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $14,829,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.