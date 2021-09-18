Tadpole Finance One Day Volume Tops $6,794.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $6,794.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.73 or 0.00022259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00121856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00173388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.18 or 0.07095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.97 or 0.99959721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00854551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

