Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.