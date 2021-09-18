TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$62.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44.

In related news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.