TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 8th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.96% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

