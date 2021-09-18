TD Securities Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$10.50. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 33.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.04. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.