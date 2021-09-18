Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,908 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $7,824,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $728,000.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

