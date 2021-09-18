Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,542 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

