Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,558 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.