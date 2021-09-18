Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

