Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 815,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.