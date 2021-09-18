Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $252,000 Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 66.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $862,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 152.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

BANR opened at $52.50 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

