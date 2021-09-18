Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,258 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $623,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

