Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THNPF. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

THNPF stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.