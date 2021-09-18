Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Announces $0.37 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.369 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.90 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

