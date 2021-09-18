Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $215.65 and last traded at $216.28. Approximately 6,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

TLPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.92.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.