Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Teradata stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

