The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Joe Ochoa Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00.

The AZEK stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in The AZEK during the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 94.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The AZEK by 23.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The AZEK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after buying an additional 976,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

