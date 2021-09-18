The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.