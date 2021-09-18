The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $792.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.67 million and the lowest is $736.80 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 3,792,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

