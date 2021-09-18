The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.64 Million

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post sales of $792.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.67 million and the lowest is $736.80 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $496.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 3,792,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.